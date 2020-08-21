Body found after fire extinguished in car parked at store in Jordan Landing

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – UPDATE 3:30 p.m. Police said the identified the victim in the car fire as a 29-year-old man. Investigators believe the incident involved a suicide. Out of respect for his family’s privacy, they will not be releasing his name.

A body was found in a vehicle after a fire department employee extinguished a fire in a parked car Friday morning in Jordan Landing.

According to Lt. Richard Bell, West Jordan Police, the dark-colored Toyota Prius was parked behind the Lowe’s at 7500 South Jordan Landing Blvd when an administrator with the West Jordan Fire Department notice a car with flames and smoke around 11:20 a.m.

The man grabbed a fire extinguisher to put out the flames when he noticed there was a body inside the car.

Bell said they have no idea right now what they are looking at, whether this is foul play, an accident, or suicide as the investigation is just in the early stages.

Bell did not have any other identifying information about the sex or age of the body found in the car.