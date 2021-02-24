Body-cam video of fatal Ogden officer-involved shooting released

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Attorney’s Office has released body-camera video of and more details about a fatal officer-involved Ogden shooting in early February.

On the night of Feb. 5, Ogden Police receive a call from a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted and robbed at gunpoint. The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Dino Raul Morales, then allegedly stole the woman’s vehicle.

Authorities say the woman did not know the man, but was able to give a physical description of him and identifying information about her vehicle.

Weber County officials say officers were able to locate the vehicle shortly after and attempted to stop it. The driver failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued, but was quickly stopped due to public safety concerns.

A few hours later, police were able to relocate and stop the vehicle at a Chevron on 30th Street and Washington Boulevard. Morales reportedly exited the vehicle and began running through nearby yards. Officers ultimately lost sight of him.

A short time later, Weber County officials say Morales was found in the bed of a pickup truck parked inside a carport-type structure behind a home.

Body camera footage released by the Weber County Attorney’s Office shows an officer locating Morales in the bed of a truck. The officer asks Morales to show his hands.

While he appears to show one, he can be heard telling the officer that was his house. Authorities say Morales had no connection to the home.

The video below shows the officer continuing to order Morales to show his hands as he appears to be holding a handgun. Morales does not, and the officer appears to fire multiple rounds at Morales, who then falls into the bed of the truck.

The officer continues to ask for Morales to show his hands, even saying “all you gotta do is drop the gun.” While continuing to point his firearm at Morales, the officer can be heard asking if anyone has a medical kit.

According to the Weber County Attorney’s Office, the weapon Morales had was a Ruger .380 with a high capacity extended magazine that was fully loaded with 15 rounds. They add that Morales was a convicted felon and a firearms-restricted person.

The Weber County Force Investigation Team is continuing to investigate this incident. The Tuesday briefing says a final report with all of the evidence will be prepared and submitted to the Weber County Attorney’s Office for a final review.

Below is the video released by the Weber County Attorney.

The images and video can be disturbing and violent in nature, and strong language may be used. Viewer discretion is advised and is not recommended for young children.

No other information is available at this time.