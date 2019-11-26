No charges to be filed in Ace Hardware shoplifter death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday they are not filing any charges relating to an in-custody death back in May.

The incident unfolded after a shoplifting suspect, identified as 30-year-old Mischa Cox, was detained by employees and witnesses outside the ACE Hardware near 600 East 400 South on May 2.

During the incident, police said the suspect suffered injuries which caused him to stop breathing. Officers performed CPR on the man before being transported to the hospital where he died on Nov 6.

“After conducting an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) review, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has determined that the May 6, 2019 in-custody death does not warrant criminal charges,” stated in a press release issued by the Salt Lake County District Attorney.

The Salt Lake City Police Department released body cam video two weeks later.

A witness called police as it all unfolded. LISTEN HERE

“I heard the employee call it in, but he didn’t describe how bad it actually is,” she said. “The guy is in the middle of the parking lot, and employees have him facedown, so I just want to make sure…he’s bleeding and screaming,” the caller is heard telling dispatch.

*WARNING VIDEOS ARE GRAPHIC*

