Bobcat permits, most turkey permits to be sold online only due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced that all bobcat hunting permits and most fall turkey permits will be sold online only due to COVID-19 concerns.

Bobcat permits will be available online from Oct. 1-31 (or as long as permits last). Fall general-season turkey permits will be available online from Sept. 3-17.

From Sept. 18 until Feb. 28, 2021, any remaining turkey permits will be available for purchase online or in person at a DWR office or from a retail license agent.

Bobcat permits will only be available online in an effort to reduce in-person crowing at DWR offices.

Permits will be available for sale online at 8 a.m. on their respective sales days.

Fall turkey permits are unlimited in the northern and central units in Utah. In the southern units, there are 500 turkey permits available. In the southeastern part of the state, there are 50 permits available. In the northern, central, and southeastern parts of the state, the turkey hunt runs from Oct. 1 to Feb. 28. 2021. In southern Utah, the turkey hunt runs from Nov. 1 to Feb. 16, 2021.

There are 6,460 bobcat permits available statewide this year and an individual can obtain up to four permits. The bobcat hunt runs this year from Nov. 25 to March 1, 2021.