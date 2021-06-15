Boater found dead in Colorado River

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – Park rangers at the Grand Canyon National Park responded to a boater fatality Monday morning.

Rangers say 63-year-old James Crocker of Colorado entered the Colorado River at the top of Hance Rapid. He was found unresponsive when members of a group pulled him out of the water.

Park rangers were flown into the location by the park helicopter, but all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Crocker was on day six of a multi-day private boating trip.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Earlier this week the National Park Service rangers’ are looking for a 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler, Texas, who was last seen at the Best Western Hotel in Tusayan, Arizona.

Rangers report Charles abandoned his vehicle at the South Rim along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point on or around Friday, June 11. Charles is believed to be traveling alone.