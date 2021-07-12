Boat ramps closing at some Utah reservoirs amid record low water levels

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you went to a local reservoir over the weekend, you probably noticed some new signage. Authorities are closing down several boat ramps across the state.

The amount of water in Utah’s reservoirs is drying up dramatically.

Echo State Park Reservoir

The Division of Water Resources says the state’s reservoirs are seeing record low levels, and storage rests around 60%.

“We don’t want visitors, you know, to get the family all loaded up, they’re all excited and you get to a place like Echo State Park and then realize they cannot launch a boat right there cause the boat ramp is closed,” says Devan Chavez with the Utah State Parks.

The state shut down four boat ramps, like the one at Echo State Park. Eight more are under a current advisory.

“I would not be surprised in the coming weeks that those eight that are under advisory moved to the closed status,” Chavez adds.

Echo Reservoir Boat Ramp Closed

Not every boat ramp is the same, some taper off where others have a drop-off at the end of the ramp.

“If you try and launch off of something like that, you’re going to damage your axles, you’re going to get high centered. We don’t want anyone to get hurt or damage their property,” he says.

If you can get a boat on the water, officials have a warning.

“There might be other navigation hazards on the waterway,” Chavez adds.

You’ll want to keep an eye out for those newly exposed boulders, sandbars, and trees while enjoying what’s left of Utah’s reservoirs.

It’s important to check the reservoirs before you head out. Utah DNR updates its boat ramp conditions daily.

If you’re looking to head to another waterway, please call ahead to make sure it’s boat ramps are still open.