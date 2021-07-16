Boat ramps at Willard Bay, Millsite closed due to low water levels

UTAH (ABC4) – Low water levels have forced boat ramp closures at two additional Utah State Parks, officials announced on Friday afternoon.
Both of the ramps at Willard Bay State Park, along with the ramp at Millsite State Park, have been shut down.
The Utah State Parks Division noted that as of Friday, seven ramps have been closed with six more under “advisory” due to extremely low water levels throughout the state.
Those who are looking to get out on the water are advised to check out the State Parks website for the latest information on ramp closures and water levels before hooking up the boat and and hitting the road.