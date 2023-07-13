SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah State Board of Education released a statement regarding comments by a board member.

Board Communications Coordinator Kelsey James explained the board had received complaints on the Public Education Hotline regarding the conduct of a board member, mostly on social media. There have been social media posts expressing individual opinions that many view as inflammatory and not accurately representing the teachers, schools, and districts that make up our state’s public education system.

The Board stated:

“The Utah State Board of Education (USBE) firmly believes that children must be protected from inappropriate sexual material in the school setting.

USBE leadership strongly disapproves of recent social media statements by one board member that schools are “complicit in the grooming of children for sex trafficking” and “brainwashing them into queer, gender bending ideologies.”

Such an allegation against schools generally is inflammatory, divisive, and unfair to Utah’s teachers, who put Utah’s students first every day and interfere with efforts to provide thoughtful solutions to difficult issues. We also condemn any harassment or discrimination against teachers or students on the basis of sexual orientation as provided by Utah law.

USBE applauds the diligent and indispensable efforts of Utah teachers, parents, and education leaders to serve and protect our students and to create environments conducive to learning. We will continue to support them in this critical work.”

Although they did not identify the board member, the quotes in question are attributed to Natalie Cline on Facebook. In a post that contained a promotional poster for the movie Sound of Freedom, she wrote:

“Schools are not only complicit in the grooming of children for sex trafficking, but they are aiding and abetting this evil practice by giving kids easy access to explicit, unnatural, and twisted sexual content and brainwashing them into queer, gender bending ideologies.“

Every post on Cline’s page does state ‘Not official USBE Board position.’ Reportedly she had been instructed to do so in the past by the Board due to previous comments.

The Board says they are currently investigating the matter in accordance with Board Policy 2005 and wanted to make it known they are aware of the concerns and take the matter seriously. They also stated the statements and posts made by this board member do not reflect the opinions or attitudes of the Board or the agency.