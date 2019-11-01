Bluffdale woman accused of trying to run over young boy

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Bluffdale woman is charged with aggravated assault after police say she tried to run over her neighbor’s boy.

On October 17, Riker Kerekes and his friend were allegedly hiding from a friend who was following behind on a dirtbike after school.

His neighbor, Elizabeth Mahon, was coming home and charging documents state she thought the boys were teasing her dogs on her property.

“My boys came in from school and my oldest said, ‘Hey Liz is freaking out, out there. She is trying to get her dogs to attack us,” said Riker’s mother Britney Kerekes.

When the mother got outside she was shocked at what she would see telling ABC4 News Jason Nguyen, “She swerved to hit him with her car.”

Court documents state Riker jumped out of the way.

“I saw how fast she was driving and the look on his face, he was like what just happened,” said Kerekes. “So I go, did she just try and hit you? And he’s all like, ‘yeah she just tried to hit me.'”

The concerned mother walked up to Mahon recording her interaction.

“She basically said she was going to teach them a lesson, that they were messing with their dogs and that she was going to mess with them,” said Kerekes. “I was shocked. I’ve lived next to her for seven years and she has been so kind.”

ABC4 News tried twice to talk with Mahon but she didn’t answer her door.
Mahon is due in court for her initial appearance on December 5 at 8:30 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dying Alone Sweeps 300×250

Dying Alone

Latest News Videos

Woman loses $42,000 to scammer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman loses $42,000 to scammer"

Pensacola Lighthouse considered one of most haunted in America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pensacola Lighthouse considered one of most haunted in America"

Nurse sacrifices her own health rushing to help crash victim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse sacrifices her own health rushing to help crash victim"

Online petition attempts to create 24/7 surveillance of communities in honor of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online petition attempts to create 24/7 surveillance of communities in honor of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney"

News 4 Utah Mid-day

Thumbnail for the video titled "News 4 Utah Mid-day"

News 4 Utah Mid-day

Thumbnail for the video titled "News 4 Utah Mid-day"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories