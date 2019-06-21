Bluffdale shooting suspect arrested

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police announced the captured of a man accused of shooting another man in Bluffdale.

Bluffdale police said Ryan Holladay, 36, of Riverton, was taken into custody Thursday evening after more than a month on the run.

Police said on Sunday, May 12, Holladay went to the 34-year-old victim’s home, approached the victim and his wife who were on the porch. After a brief exchange of words, police said Holladay “pulled a pistol and fired about six shots.”

The shooting was over an alleged billing dispute.

The victim was hit twice, once in the arm and once in the torso. According to police, Holladay fled the scene and “made great efforts to avoid apprehension, evening leaving the state for a period of time.”

Over the last month, agents and officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team worked to track and eventually arrest Holladay.

Holladay was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges related to the shooting.

