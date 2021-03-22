Bluffdale Police Department warns of phone scam affecting Utahns

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Bluffdale Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam making the rounds in Utah.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the scam involves someone posing as an IRS agent calling to inform the potential victims that they have back taxes that need to be paid.

Here are some tips from the Bluffdale Police Department to protect yourself from this scam:

Don’t react to callers that are asking you for money.

Never give out your social security or credit card information

Don’t give out PIN numbers for credit card/debit cards

Don’t install software or visit internet websites a caller may instruct you to

Anyone who feels like they may have been a target of this scam, Bluffdale Police recommends you report it to Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration by calling 1-800-366-4484 or by forwarding an email to phishing@irs.gov

Unfortunately this isn’t the only scam affecting Utahns.

The Park City Police Department recently reported a gift card scam in Utah.

The PCPD says they have seen a “dramatic increase” in the number of reported fraud cases. One of the most commonly reported of these fraud cases are gift card scams.

Officials say gift card scams involve the scammer calling their victim and demanding the code on the back of a gift card, oftentimes posing as police or other government agencies like the IRS.

” If you receive one of these calls, immediately hang up the phone and call the number on your account statement, in the phone book or on the company’s or government agency’s website and ask if they reached out to you,”PCPD advised.