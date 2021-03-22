Bluffdale police warns of IRS scams

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Scams are becoming rampant and the Bluffdale police department is warning the public of an IRS scam going around.

In this new scam, “an IRS agent” contacts you to inform you that you have back taxes that need to be paid.

What to do when you receive this call? Here are a few tip from Bluffdale police:

Don’t react to callers that are asking for money

Never give out your social security or credit card information

Don’t give out your pin numbers for credit or debit cards

Don’t install software or visit internet websites a caller may instruct you to visit

Police added that you can report an incident to TIGTA at 1.800.366.4484 or forward an email to phising@irs.gov