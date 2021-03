BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4)- The Bluffdale Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that was allegedly used in a vehicle burglary.

Officials say the burglary took place on Allegiance Drive in Bluffdale.

According to BPD, the suspect robbed two vehicles and stole multiple items, including a firearm.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information on the theft, you are asked to contact the Bluffdale Police Department at 801-849-9446.