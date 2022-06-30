BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – The husband of Natalie Hall, the Bluffdale city mayor, is facing multiple charges related to threats made toward an elected official.

Jason Christopher Hall, 47, was charged Thursday with one count of threatening elected officials, a third-degree felony, one count of stalking, and one count of threats to influence official or public action — both misdemeanors, court records state.

On March 5, 2021, an elected Bluffdale City councilman, who at the time was running for a Bluffdale mayor, received an email to his personal account. The person who wrote the message expressed that he had “high hopes” for this person and went on to accuse the victim of being “grandstanding, a “schoolyard bully,” and “not a statesman,” among other statements.

The email concluded with “should we not see an apology to the mayor AND to the city for your temper tantrum, there will be significant efforts made to replace you when you are up for reelection.”

It was later disclosed in a non-custodial setting that it was the spouse of another Bluffdale city employee seeking the same elected office as the man who received the email.

On March 9, 2021, a box containing gag gifts was delivered to the Bluffdale city offices and addressed to each councilman and the mayor. The gifts were delivered by a white adult man driving a Chevrolet pickup who was wearing a blue body and gray sleeved hoodie, a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a mask in an attempt at concealment.

The gifts were given with instructions on how and when to use the gifts to deal with the man who previously received the email from Jason Hall.

The truck was revealed to have belonged to George Martin Schliesser.

On March 24, 2021, the same man received a letter that said “it has become very clear lately our messages are not getting across to you. We are ready to move to the next phase. You will no longer have the will to live in Bluffdale. It’s time we put you down like the Dog you are, not a statesman.”

The emails continued into June and July and issued several insults to the official.

On August 14, 2021, Jason Hall rented a political booth in the same area rented as the official and threw political signs, striking that man causing piercing of the skin and bruising, while berating, insulting, and demeaning the man.

On November 2, 2021, investigators were able to trace the shipping post office address and video footage linking Schliesser to a delivery made on that day.

On November 23, 2021, Christopher Hall sent the formerly elected official a letter stating “It’s time you leave Bluffdale or resign. If you don’t you will end up dead.”

Schliesser admitted to investigators his role in delivering the packages and letters and did not disclose why he decided to do so.

ABC4 has reached out to the Bluffdale City Mayor for comments.