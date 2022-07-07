BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been almost a week since the Bluffdale City Mayor’s husband was charged with threatening and stalking an elected official. On Wednesday, Mayor Natalie Hall responded to the allegations by defending her husband Jason Hall.

A statement posted by Natalie Hall on Facebook said:

“I know many have been waiting for a response regarding the news story involving my husband. We just got back from Lake Powell.

First, thank you for your concern for our community. I appreciate the messages of love and support from residents, staff, and members of the Bluffdale City Council.

Since 2020, the Bluffdale City Staff, including me, when I worked as the Emergency Manager, were repeatedly threatened, attacked, wrongly accused, and bullied by a member of the Bluffdale City Council, making for a hostile workplace.

After telling people I was interested in running for Mayor, this person’s aggression toward me and other employees escalated. This council member supported multiple unfounded formal investigations of me and other employees, the results of which showed no wrongdoing.

In December 2021, Jason let me know of some emails (expressing his concern regarding poor behavior) and humorous gifts he’d sent to the City Council without my knowledge. This was the first I had learned of it and while I didn’t know about it before it took place, I understand the toll the vicious attacks on me had taken, and I appreciate my husband’s need to defend my honor.

Campaigns are hard on a candidate’s loved ones, and the campaign to be Bluffdale’s Mayor was no different. I stand by my husband of 25 years. Jason absolutely denies any involvement with threats of violence. I have faith in our justice system. It is a slow process, and we ask for patience as we work to share the truth. At this point in time, we cannot comment on or discuss the case. In the meantime, my only desire is to serve our city and to do the job I was elected to do. I will continue to do that.“

Jason Hall is currently charged with one count of threatening elected officials, a third-degree felony, one count of stalking, and one count of threats to influence official or public action — both misdemeanors.

Court records state that on multiple occasions, Jason Hall sent intimidating, threatening emails, along with “gifts” to demean the elected city official all throughout 2021.