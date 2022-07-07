BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Four people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon at an intersection in Bluffdale.

Saratoga Springs Police say the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. at 14600 South and Redwood Road.

A truck traveling northbound went through the intersection and hit a passenger car.

A man was taken to the hospital by helicopter and a woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The one-year-old child in the car is in fair condition.

The truck driver was injured but treated on the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation.