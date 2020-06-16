Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Business Revival is hosting a “Blue Rally” to support men and women of law enforcement and Utah’s small businesses.

Eric Moutsos, a former motors officer at SLCPD organized the event scheduled for Saturday, June 20 at 5 p.m. at 451 South State Street in Salt Lake City.

“We are asking for police chiefs and sheriffs from around the state, especially Salt Lake City Police Chief, Mike Brown, to join us in solidarity as we gather to support law enforcement,” Moutsos said. “Chief Brown, along with the department he leads, faced the daunting task of safeguarding our streets during protests and riots where the participants loudly voiced their disdain for our police.”

Those who plan to attend are asked to wear blue attire to show their support for law enforcement officers nationwide, who daily risk everything to defend lives and property in the communities they serve. Moutsos said the growing demand to defund or even disband law enforcement agencies is troubling, at best.

“Can you imagine an American society that is forced to gain control of its streets using National Guard units and other members of the armed forces?,” said Moustos. “Is that the objective of rioters? To create division to the point where the overwhelming majority of good cops see no solution but to resign, leaving us in a perpetual state of martial law? Do they not understand that the government will quell violent uprisings using the military, which, in the end, will cost more lives, including black lives?”

Moustos is hoping police officers, firefighters, and other first responders will attend and will do so in a way that is within policy at each of their respective agencies. Police and sheriff executives who wish to take a more direct role in showing support at the event are asked to get in touch with event organizers.

“The goal is to have thousands of people from all walks of life join us in solidarity as we show our overwhelming support for law enforcement,” Moutsos said. “We hope that Chief Brown, along with Mayor Mendenhall, will join us in support of these brave men and women in law enforcement who conducted themselves professionally in the face of ridicule and even violence.”

Moustos said the Facebook group, Utah Business Revival, has more than 18,500 members. For those wanting to attend, he asks you to watch the Facebook announcement for further instruction and to please remember, this is a non-violent rally where all attendees are asked to respect those with social distancing.

Attendees are also encouraged to purchase food from SLC establishments and bring it to the event.

Moustos reminded others that 21 officers were injured in the riots. “This cannot stand without us showing our utmost gratitude.”

