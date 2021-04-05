Blue pinwheels line UPD administration building in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department placed 444 blue pinwheels outside the department’s administration building in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

According to UPD, “Blue pinwheels represent innocence and is the national symbol for child abuse prevention.”

The UPD said their Special Victims Unit investigated 444 child abuse cases in 2020.

“They reflect the bright future children deserve and serve as an emblem of the effect we can have when we work together to prevent child abuse,” UPD added in a Facebook post.

In 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, 1,809 children nationwide died as a result of child abuse. The number of child deaths rose 3 percent from the previous year, continuing an upward trend.

Also in 2019, child protective services agencies nationwide received 4.4 million child abuse referrals for nearly 7.9 children, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Organizations like Prevent Child Abuse Utah encourage everyone to become more familiar with abuse prevention and how to support the cause in general.

Rebecca Virgo with Prevent Child Abuse Utah said you can also show your support by purchasing blue pinwheels, a recognized symbol of childhood, from PCAU and planting them in your yard, in front of your business or school. Pinwheels are for sale on PCAUtah.org or you can email PCAU for more information.

Founded in 1982, the mission of Prevent Child Abuse Utah is to forge and guide a community commitment to prevent child abuse in all forms through programs, services, public awareness, education, public policy development, and system partner collaboration.

Learn more about preventing child abuse by visiting the following links: