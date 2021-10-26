Blood supply hits lowest level in more than a decade: Here’s how you can help

FILE – This Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo shows donated blood in a transportation case at The American Red Cross donation center in Scranton, Pa. Due to the flu season and coronavirus, donations to The American Red Cross are down across the country. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

(ABC4) – The blood supply has now reached its lowest level in more than a decade, prompting a plea from the American Red Cross for Americans to roll up their sleeves and donate.

The Red Cross reports the emergency blood and platelet shortage continues despite thousands answering the call to give. Additional donors are needed ahead of the busy holiday season, the Red Cross explains. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment.

The American Red Cross of the Greater Salt Lake Area says at least 10,000 more donations are needed each week for the coming weeks to meet patient needs.

Those who make a donation of blood, platelets, or plasma between November 1-12 will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video in honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Everyone who donates from November 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card via email.

If you are interested in donating, you are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Every Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows high standards of safety and infection control, including requiring donors and staff to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

To donate blood, the Red Cross says you need to bring a blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification that are required to check in. Individuals who are 17-years-old in most states – or 16 with parent consent allowed by state law – and weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18-years-old and younger must also meet certain height and weight requirements.

