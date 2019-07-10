Newsfore Opt-In Form

Blood shortage brings urgent call for donations from Red Cross

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) With less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, the American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage.

Now an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply.

The call for donations comes after a difficult July Fourth week for donations when fewer blood drives were organized by volunteer hosts than a typical week.

This compounding a shortfall of more than 24,000 blood donations in June.

Rich Woodruff from the American Red Cross of Utah joined ABC4 and 4pm, explaining the need.

If you’d like to help, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Utah educators aim to stop school shooters with unique firearms training course 

Man charged with manslaughter in death of Sandy woman after camping trip together

Man sentenced for stealing Marilyn Monroe statue in LA

The Justice Files: The Ogden Hi-Fi Murders 

Famous paintings coming to Utah art museum this fall

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS