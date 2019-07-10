Blood shortage brings urgent call for donations from Red Cross

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) With less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, the American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage.

Now an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply.

The call for donations comes after a difficult July Fourth week for donations when fewer blood drives were organized by volunteer hosts than a typical week.

This compounding a shortfall of more than 24,000 blood donations in June.

Rich Woodruff from the American Red Cross of Utah joined ABC4 and 4pm, explaining the need.

If you’d like to help, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

