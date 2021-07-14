Blocked: Utah-based gun company pulls ‘Block19’ after Lego request

The ‘Block19’, a Glock handgun customized by Culper Precision to model the appearance of Lego building blocks. (Culper Precision)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A Danish toymaker isn’t playing around with a Utah-based gun company that has been manufacturing a pistol made to look as if it’s covered with toy building blocks.

In late June, Provo-based Culper Precision posted a photo of the “Block19,” saying in part, “We wanted the second amendment to simply be too painful to tread on, so there was only one logical solution.”

The prototype is described as being comprised of “miscellaneous pieces and a red lightsaber.” The company says it was superglued together and “surprisingly it survived a little over 1500 rounds in full auto.”

The slide is built out of red block, with the sights built out of stacked blocks and lightsaber pieces. The grip appears to be a blue Lego sheet while the frame is yellow and the trigger, green.

Just weeks later, Culper Precision has issued a new statement on social media, saying in part, “We have decided to take the product down after some communication with Lego.”

A spokesperson with Lego tells ABC4.com, “We have contacted the company and they have agreed to remove the product from their website and not make or sell anything like this in the future.”

Culper Precision continues in their Wednesday post, “What does have us deeply concerned is the number of people who evidently grant their children unsupervised access to firearms. All of this was about the process of freedom, fun, and responsible gun ownership. Yet there are millions of angry, freedom-hating people out there who wish to exercise their first amendment rights. Thank you for your comments and responses, we’ve seen a lot of good and a lot of bad.”

On Tuesday, Culper Precision shared a statement on social media, explaining the Block19 was built “to create an opportunity to talk about the enjoyment of the shooting sports and the joy that can only be found in marksmanship practice and training.”

The statement goes on to explain that while the company focuses on “transforming” a firearm into a “personalized invaluable treasure,” they also aim to inform “new firearms owners that guns are not just for Law Enforcement and current or former Military.” Culper Precision additionally reminds of the importance of securing “a firearm of any color” from juveniles and unauthorized persons.

The webpage for Culper Precision’s Block19 is no longer active as of Wednesday morning.

This comes as interest in owning firearms has skyrocketed. Since the pandemic began, numerous states, including Utah, have seen an increased demand for firearms and ammo. The Associated Press reports U.S. gun sales hit a historic high in January 2021, continuing the 2020 surge.

Utah recently relaxed gun restrictions, enacting a law to allow concealed weapons to be carried without permits.

Culper Precision did not immediately return requests for comment from ABC4.