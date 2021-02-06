BLM Utah and the Utah Pride Center react to Natalie Cline statements

UTAH (ABC4) – Natalie Cline has been at the center of many controversies since taking office at the Utah State Board of Education.

She has accused the Utah Pride Center of indoctrinating children, and schools of dispensing contraceptives and spreading race theories without parental knowledge.

On February 5, ABC4’s Jason Nguyen spoke with Cline, giving her the opportunity to respond to those that have expressed concern.

She says she understands that teachers have the best interest of their students, but when it comes to politics, sexuality, religion, or problems at home, those are topics best suited for a guidance counselor.

“They are the ones that God has given the responsibility to nurture and develop the whole child. We often hear that from educators that they want the whole child. Well, it’s not their child. It belongs to the mother and father, and they are responsible for teaching and developing that whole child. Intellectual, spiritual, mental, physical, emotional side of that child so that they can grow up to be productive, resilient contributing members of our society,” she says. “They should not be influenced by people that are not their soul steward. That’s an area that educators need to step out of.”

Following the ABC4 interview, Black Lives Matter Utah and the Utah Pride Center shared their thoughts on the subject.

“This conversation and this work is about finding and developing those places for support, it is not about ‘indoctrination’ or ‘cancel culture’. It is very distinctly and purposely about educating teachers, parents, school administrators about critical issues facing our queer youth, and youth of color and youth who speak different languages,” the Utah Pride Center writes.



“It is about recognizing that schools should be places of care and understanding. That this work needs to be driven by the education and training of teachers and school leaders who should know and understand the visible and invisible systems in place that hinder empathy and the important issues that will keep the young people safe and alive.”





Families for BLM March in Syracuse, Utah 6/6/20 Photo: Jessica Kettle

“We will not allow her [Cline] to harm or hurt our children with her dangerous and hateful rhetoric. Today a school in Utah used her hateful words and sent around permission slips to the parents which would allow them to opt out of Black history lessons. This is the damage of racism. This is what hate amounts to. And this is pure unadulterated ignorance. You would have no American History without Black history. This is what white supremacy looks like,” adds Black Lives Matter Utah.

ABC4’s goal was to open a door to have a conversation around these difficult issues. We are working with many parties to bring a round table discussion to have everyone’s voices heard.

“Black Lives Matter Utah will not meet with Natalie Cline…That is below us….We do not have time to meet with the embodiment of hatred and evil. We need to love ourselves. We need to spread Black empowerment, and self love,” responds BLM Utah in a post.

“As human beings we all bring our racial identity, our genders, who we love, how we love, our language, and our religion with us in every room – and that is wonderful and to be celebrated,” concludes the Utah Pride Center.



“The views that schools should be ‘neutral environments’ is problematic. As is the assumption that anytime anything ‘controversial’ or ‘political’ is mentioned or spoken about parents need to be informed and involved. At this time in our culture, skin color is political, gender is political, and who you love is political.”

Watch ABC4’s exclusive interview with Natalie Cline.