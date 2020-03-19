BLM to temporarily suspend entrance fees; encourage social distancing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily suspend collecting entrance fees on public lands across America until further notice. This comes in wake of the BLM, the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s efforts to support social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve directed the Bureau of Land Management to waive entrance fees at recreation sites and national monuments that remain open. This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors across the 245 million acres of public lands managed by the agency,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

“Our vast public lands overseen by the Department offer special outdoor experiences to recreate, embrace nature and implement some social distancing.” Secretary Bernhardt continued.

Many BLM-managed locations where it is currently possible to adhere to public health guidelines remain open such as outdoor spaces. However, many indoor facilities will be closed.

The Department of the Interior and the BLM continue to urge visitors to do their part when visiting public lands and to follow the CDC recommendations such as maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

While day-use fees will be waived for the time being, the BLM will still charge for things such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use and the use of special areas.

What others are clicking on: