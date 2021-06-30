BLM reminds Utahns that fireworks are prohibited on public lands

Fireworks are displayed at a Consumer Products Safety Commission demonstration of the potential hazards of fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches, in Washington, Wednesday, June 27, 2007. The CPSC estimates that in 2006 about 9,200 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the Bureau of Land Management, BLM, is reminding Utahns to follow wildfire restrictions in effect on public lands to help reduce the risk of wildfire

“This fire season has ramped up so quickly that we are already concerned about burning out our firefighters and running out of resources. Already this year, about 370 wildfires have been human-caused in Utah. This means that 76% of the wildfires could have been prevented. We need everyone to use Fire Sense and follow the current fire restrictions to help protect communities and prevent devastating wildfires,” said BLM Utah State Fire Management Officer Chris Delaney.

The use of fireworks is prohibited on public lands and BLM encourages visitors to use Fire Sense and be aware of fire hazards, such as high temperatures. BLM also reminds Utahns recreating outdoors during the holiday to remember the following tips:

Come prepared for seasonal weather fluctuations and check the weather forecast.

Check on the operating status of the area you are planning to visit.

Dispose of waste, including human waste, correctly.

Do not use fireworks and exploding targets on public lands. They are prohibited.

Fully extinguish campfires, making sure they are cool to the touch before leaving. Do not walk from a campfire.

Avoid parking on dry grass and make sure tow chains are not dragging.

Check fire restrictions on BLM lands designated as high-risk.

Make sure spark arresting devices are installed correctly and maintained on all internal combustion engines.

A listing of fire restrictions throughout BLM Utah is available at https://go.usa.gov/x6ND6.

BLM offices will be closed on Monday, July 5 but fire personnel, law enforcement, and recreation staff will patrol over the long weekend.