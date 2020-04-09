BLM reminds people to explore public lands in their own backyard ahead of Easter weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As Easter weekend approaches, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is encouraging people to recreate close to home as expressed by Governor Gary Herbert in his ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ initiative.

The BLM reminds people that in order to stay consistent with the local and state orders concerning coronavirus, some recreation sites may be closed, restricted or have limited services. The BLM has implemented some temporary recreation restrictions of campgrounds, restrooms, trailheads and recreation sites which vary by field office.

While many sites remain open, the BLM reminds the public to:

Follow guidance from local and state authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Avoid heavily used or crowded trails, parking areas, and sites and seek dispersed recreation opportunities in your local area.

Limit non-essential travel, use recreation areas close to home, and do not congregate at trailheads or other outdoor spaces.

Follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines and keep at least a six-foot distance from BLM staff and other public land users while you are recreating.

Visitors to public lands should come prepared and plan to be self-reliant. Plan to pack out your trash. Future trash pick-up may be limited due to limited staff availability. Restrooms and other amenities you may have come to expect at your favorite sites might not be available at this time. However, proper human waste management is important to preserve natural areas and for public health. Check local public health department orders for restrictions on camping, group size limits, and other requirements.



For the latest updates on the operating status of sites and facilities, visit www.blm.gov/alert/utah-operations.

