SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A deal has been struck for the BLM to convey 80 acres of public land to the city of Hyde Park in North Central Cache County. The 80 acres is isolated from other BLM lands.

Two press releases sent to ABC4 News one from the BLM, the other from Senator Mitt Romney’s office, talk about the senator and Congressman Rob Bishop’s role in making the deal happen.





“During negotiations on the public lands package, Congressman Bishop and I worked to ensure local needs were heard and addressed,” said Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT). “Among the wins secured for our state was legislation directing the BLM to transfer 80 acres from federal control to Hyde Park in order to improve the city’s water supply and provide additional recreational opportunities for Cache County residents. I appreciate the efforts of Secretary Bernhardt and the BLM to move this land conveyance forward in a professional and timely manner.”

“The BLM values its partnership with the City of Hyde Park and looks forward to the community’s development of these lands for recreation and public utilities,” said BLM Salt Lake Field Manager Matt Preston.

The press release from the BLM’s Salt Lake Office said the parcel is well-suited geographically to support Hyde Park’s interest to increase recreational opportunities in the area and provide for important public utilities.

The BLM included the following statements:

The Federal Register Notice for the NORA was published on May 21, 2020. The BLM is no longer accepting land use applications affecting the described public lands, and the lands have been temporarily segregated from appropriation under public land laws, including the mining law. The BLM is not inviting comments on this realty action since Congress directed the BLM to convey this parcel as part of the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019.

Secretary’s Order 3374 established a task force to prioritize the implementation of the Dingell Act. This order requires the Department of the Interior to take actionable steps and create implementation plans in order to meet all timelines laid out by President Trump.