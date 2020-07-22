BLM asks Utahns to be ‘firewise’ this Pioneer Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bureau of Land Management, BLM, is asking Utahns to be ‘firewise’ this Pioneer Day.

Increased wildfire activity with hot, dry summer weather in Utah have prompted BLM officials to ask the public to help prevent wildland fires.

According to the BLM during 2020, over 80% of wildfires across the state have been human-caused.

Due to current weather conditions natural and human-caused wildfire ignitions have the potential to quickly grow out of control and threaten lives, property, and precious natural resources.

People often accidentally start wildfires during numerous activities, so the BLM is asking the public to help reduce ignitions from causes such as campfires, debris burning, equipment use, or even from an automobile’s hot tailpipe scorching dry grass.

“We know that the public enjoys recreating on BLM-administered lands during Pioneer Day weekend and throughout the summer,” said Jessica Wade BLM State Fire Management Officer. “We ask that folks be diligent in preventing wildfires. Unattended or incomplete extinguished campfires, shooting with steel-core or tipped ammunition, and poorly secured trailers account for many wildfires in Utah. These preventable fires can be costly both financially and in depleting much needed resources to suppress other fires.”

The BLM recommends following these tips to be firewise: