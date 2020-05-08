Blip Billboards celebrates graduating seniors

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – Blip Billboards is featuring Utah’s graduating seniors who didn’t get a chance to walk at a traditional graduation ceremony because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

James Munnerlyn, the president and co-founder of Blip Billboards, said the self-serve advertising tools his company created were a perfect way for families to honor their student’s achievements.

Munnerlyn said families can create a free account online to have their senior’s picture featured on a local billboard. He also said the process is both easy and affordable.

Blip Billboards is working with school districts around the U.S. to help give seniors across the country the recognition they deserve.

To learn more about how to feature a senior, visit their website at BlipBillboards.com.