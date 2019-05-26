Blaze set by campfire, a warning of a possible dangerous upcoming fire season in Southern Utah
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Washington County firefighters responded to a blaze started by a campfire which spread so quickly it is now serving as a warning of a possible dangerous upcoming fire season, according to St. George News.
Crews were at 10:40 p.m. to a fire on Cottonwood Road, which connects to several trails within the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve.
St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker told St. George News that the fire was about an acre in size and spread out of control quickly.
The area is covered in cheatgrass which is covered in a natural fuel that could cause very dangerous wildland fire hazards.
It took crews about an hour to contain the fire.
The individuals who set the campfire stayed on scene until crews could arrive. They were later cited by the Washington County Sheriff Office.
You can read the full report at St.Georgenews.com.
What others are reading:
UPDATE: Uncle of missing 5 year old Logan girl booked into the Cache County Jail
Press conference: Vernal woman charged in death of 3-year-old stepdaughter
Complaint asks for the immediate suspension of the University of Utah's research on animals
Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Three men booked into jail for attempting to lure young teens for sex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - On Thursday the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and local officers used a social media app to help put three men behind bars for attempting to lure young teens over the internet to meet up for sex.
According to arresting documents, an undercover officer was contacted by a man with the user name "Top Looking" which was later determined to mean he is looking for a sexual partner.
The suspect, identified as Logan Blackman, was told the teen he was talking to is 13. When told his age, Blackman's response was "that's honestly really hot lol", documents state.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dog found near mountains in Provo appears to have been lost a long time
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 news) - A search is underway to find the owners of a dog found near the mountains in Provo early Sunday morning who appears to have been lost a long time.
According to a post by Candee Kump-Callas, the dog was found by her and her boyfriend, Brandon McBride, near the mountains above Foothill Drive on Windsor Drive in Provo on Sunday morning.
The post has been shared thousands of times in search for the dog's owners.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two men from Cuba arrested in fraudulent credit card scheme in St. George
What others are reading:Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss