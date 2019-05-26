Local News

Blaze set by campfire, a warning of a possible dangerous upcoming fire season in Southern Utah

Posted: May 26, 2019 / 05:25 PM MDT / Updated: May 26, 2019 / 05:25 PM MDT

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Washington County firefighters responded to a blaze started by a campfire which spread so quickly it is now serving as a warning of a possible dangerous upcoming fire season, according to St. George News. 

Crews were at 10:40 p.m. to a fire on Cottonwood Road, which connects to several trails within the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve. 

St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker told St. George News that the fire was about an acre in size and spread out of control quickly. 

The area is covered in cheatgrass which is covered in a natural fuel that could cause very dangerous wildland fire hazards.

It took crews about an hour to contain the fire. 

The individuals who set the campfire stayed on scene until crews could arrive. They were later cited by the Washington County Sheriff Office.

You can read the full report at St.Georgenews.com.

ABC4 via St. George News


