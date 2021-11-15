UPDATE: Blaze burning in Park City Home Depot, crews on scene

MONDAY 11/15/21 7:24 a.m.

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – More details have been released on the fire raging in a Home Depot on Monday morning.

The Park City Fire District says they first responded to the structure fire around 4:30 a.m. Officials say five fire engines, along with trucks and ambulances arrived on the scene to put out the blaze.

The fire was found in the back of the building near the holding facility. Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the flames successfully.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still not known at this time and crews are investigating the incident. The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) also reported to the scene to assist.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

MONDAY 11/15/21 6:39 a.m.

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are responding to a building fire at a Home Depot store on Monday morning.

The store is located off Highway 40 at 1595 E. Frontage Road. Fire crews are currently at the scene working to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time.

Commuters are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and take alternate routes this morning.

Additional details from Park City Fire have not been released at this time.

ABC4 will update this story when more information is available.