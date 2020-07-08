Blackout Day 2020: Keeping the power of the dollar circulating within black communities

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Blackout Day 2020 calls to action for solidarity in America, where not one black person spends a dollar outside of businesses owned by black people. From Logan to Orem, Black Lives Matter Utah lists more than 100 black-owned businesses.

“It’s kinda not spending our money in places that are not black-owned, or people of color-owned,” said Jaccari Kelley, the Northern Utah Black Lives Matter leader.

Kelley said this day is meant to help keep the power of the dollar circulating within black communities.

“The black dollar doesn’t circulate very far because we don’t own businesses, but there’s more and more people starting businesses,” Kelley said.

Black people account for more than one trillion dollars in U.S. spending, according to blackoutday.org.

Just off Antelope Drive and Main Street in Layton are black-owned businesses Slayed Beauty Supply and Salon, Mancave Barber Shop and Green Grass Juicery.

At the barbershop, owner Marcus Johnson said he’s grateful for the community support year-round, while sharing with ABC4 News what Blackout Day 2020 means to him.

“That’s more about what all this is about. Is bringing awareness to us and to black people, but also as a whole – as a community. To say that, we’re not on the outside, we’re just like everybody else,” Johnson said.

Johnson said his wife runs Slayed Beauty and he said it’s a multicultural beauty supply and salon that’s inclusive to all.

“We’re trying to encourage our black-owned businesses to show that we can accommodate everyone,” Johnson.

Two doors down from Slayed Beauty is Green Grass Juicery where co-owners Teague Vigil and Darryl Denby are mixing up drinks and talking to ABC4 News about their hopes people will support local businesses.

“To see anyone in the community rise, that’s what we’re about,” Vigil said.

“And like he said, all diversities, obviously black-owned businesses, but we see all different ethnicities and being able to see that, the world would just be a better place. Like everything would just be more positive, there would be more love, more joy, more gratitude,” Denby said.

A list provided by Black Lives Matter Utah shows black-owned businesses you can support. To add a black-owned business to the list, text Jaccari Kelley at 385-743-0298.

