Black Rifle Coffee Company to open new Davis County store

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A veteran-owned and operated coffee company is preparing to open a new shop in Davis County.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is holding a grand opening for its newest Utah shop in Layton on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The first 50 customers in attendance will receive a Black Rifle Coffee Company-branded Yeti tumbler and free batch brew coffee refills for a full year. If you are not among the first 50, don’t worry – you can still enjoy free samples, arcade games, and a chance at prizes that are given away every hour on the hour.

According to Black Rifle Coffee, the Layton store will help further their mission of fostering community. The company will be donating $5,000 to Live Like Sam, a Utah-based non-profit supporting “youth from diverse backgrounds to develop a healthy sense of self-identity, character, purpose and connection to community by fostering positive well-being through educational programming and mental fitness initiatives.”

“Utah is like no other place on earth, and BRCC is proud to call it home,” says former Green Beret and BRCC Founder & CEO Evan Hafer. “There’s a strong sense of exploration and adventure here, and that’s a huge part of who we are as a company. With Hill Air Force Base just down the road, there’s also a deep sense of service here. That’s at the core of our mission: we serve those who serve. We can’t wait to be part of this community and to keep our men and women in uniform caffeinated.”

The Layton store, located at 510 W. Antelope Drive, will open on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 5 a.m. At 10 a.m., a ribbon cutting and flag raising ceremony will be held.