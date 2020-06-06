Black Lives Matter billboard spreads message of community support

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three Black Lives Matter billboards were up for 24-hours before the billboard company took them down. Friday night, the billboards are back up.

“A lot of times with Black Lives Matter – when things happen to the Black community – usually it gets swept up under the rug. So, it’s been really nice to see the outreach of people and concern,” said Tiffany Alexander, a member of the Northern Utah BLM chapter.

Alexander said she was excited to see the digital billboard with the phrase “Black Lives Matter” and in memory of some who are now gone.

“I really respected the fact that they were honoring the lives of Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery,” Alexander said.

These billboards were put up Thursday in Layton, Draper and Lindon, by Terra Cooper – who’s also a member of the BLM’s northern Utah chapter.

Cooper said doing this is a way to show her support to people of color, and when she attempted to have more put up on Friday, Saunders Outdoor Advertising rejected her request and took down the three that were up.

“This definitely is something that’s important to a lot of people and I hope that these advertisers see that. That it is a message that needs to be spread, and a lot of people want to see it,” Cooper said.

Friday evening, Cooper told ABC4 News the advertising company has now put the content back up following locals calls saying they were moved by the signs.

The signs will run until Monday night, but Latanya Stephens and Lilyan Booker – who are also members of Northern Utah BLM – said this is not something they should have to speak out about.

“We shouldn’t need to fight for the sign to be up. I feel like it should just be there, and nothing really needs to be said or fought for,” Booker said.

“Because black lives do matter. So why do we have to fight for that?” Stephens said. “And it shouldn’t be a problem with it being up. We just watched a black man murdered on public TV.”

Cooper said the original billboard in Layton is something she paid for herself. But following her Facebook post asking for friends to support more “blips” on the board – or to grow the number of billboards her message is on – Cooper said she received an outpouring of support as an effort to support Black Lives Matter.

Cooper also said her idea is something people throughout the country – and in Canada and Europe – are working to have put on their digital billboards.

To get her message up, Cooper said she worked through Blip Billboards who say they “review the ads first to increase the likelihood that the billboard owner will approve them.”

In a statement to ABC4 News, a spokesman writes:

“Whenever we have the chance to get people together to figure things out, we usually experience a positive outcome for both advertiser and billboard operator. We’re glad to see this happening for Terra right now. At Blip, we cherish the principles of equality, fairness, and love for all people.” Daniel Fleischer, Blip Billboards

(L to R in video) Quinn Jarman, Audrey Bridan and Sophie Furse share how they feel about the BLM billboards.

