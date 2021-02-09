Black History Month: Remembering Marshall N. White

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of Black History Month, the city of Ogden and local leaders are remembering Marshall N. White, a detective who was killed in the line of duty while investigating a burglary in 1963 and they want the public’s input on how to best preserve his legacy.

This is Ronald White. Detective Marshall White was his father. Marshall N. White and two officers were investigating a reported burglary in 1963 when White was shot and killed.

“He was a civil rights leader and police officer, he was the president of the first NAACP in Ogden,” says Ronald.

In 1968, the Marshall N. White Community Center, was named after him.

“The center is still a staple, for our Brown and Black community,” says White.

It’s the first building in the state named after a person-of-color, according to the Ogden city website.

“He was a leader, he was an advocate for the community and that’s what the community needed at that time and that’s still what the community needs today,” says Betty White the NAACP Ogden chapter president.

Ronald says his father was always taking care of others and wanted people to better themselves -which is why this facility offers affordable access to activities and events – for the community.

“Our children need that kind of place to come to be safe, to be further educated and empowered and just to learn to be the best they can be the best they can in this environment,” says Sawyer.

The city is asking for residents to complete a survey on the facility, for future improvements and programs. Ronald encourages locals to participate so his fathers legacy can continue to grow.

For that survey, click here.