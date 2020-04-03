Birthday to remember: Celebration parade for owner of Sagato Bakery

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Family members of Tualagi Sagato, owner of Sagato Bakery in Midvale had a birthday celebration she won’t soon forget Thursday.
Family members knew with social distancing guidelines in place Sagato’s 64th birthday wouldn’t be celebrated likes ones in the past. So, they did this little neighborhood parade to celebrate her on her special day.
What others are clicking on:
- Unified Fire Authority firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
- Emery County confirms first case of coronavirus
- Volunteers help deliver hard to find items of need to elderly
- Utah Policy: Majority of Utahns feel prepared for pandemic but lack confidence in national leaders
- Free course helps Utah business owners navigate the coronavirus crisis