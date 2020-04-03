Birthday to remember: Celebration parade for owner of Sagato Bakery

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Family members of Tualagi Sagato, owner of Sagato Bakery in Midvale had a birthday celebration she won’t soon forget Thursday.

Verona Sagato Mauga

Family members knew with social distancing guidelines in place Sagato’s 64th birthday wouldn’t be celebrated likes ones in the past. So, they did this little neighborhood parade to celebrate her on her special day.

