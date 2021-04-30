Birthday cakes for all: Utah non-profit strives to serve underprivileged children

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Growing up in an internet-savvy world with many seemingly pitted against each other on social media can already be hard enough on America’s youth. But for underprivileged children today, those challenges are even more amplified.

A local non-profit located in Northern Utah, Cake4Kids, is determined to change that.

Courtesy of Cake4Kids

Cake4Kids is an organization that bakes and delivers birthday cakes for underserved children. According to the team, this demographic includes children who may be in group homes, at a domestic violence or human trafficking shelter, in low-income housing, with or without a parent, or even homeless.

“A personalized cake is something that, as adults, we forget how much it means to a child,” shares Becky Carroll, Cake4Kids Northern Utah ambassador. “Many people want to help children in need. Cake4Kids allows people to use their skills and resources to make children feel special and create a positive birthday memory.”

The non-profit is made up of volunteers who are mostly home-bakers. According to the team, there is no minimum commitment, and those who participate can choose how often they bake and which cakes they want to create on top of that.

After volunteers finish their piece, they then deliver it to one of the Cake4Kids partner agencies that support the youth.

“Our volunteers never meet the children we support, but every cake is custom-made for each child and an enormous amount of love is baked into each one,” shares Cake4Kids.

Since 2010, the organization has baked and delivered over 24,000 cakes nationwide.

If you are interested on volunteering, starting another Utah Chapter, or would like more information, click here.