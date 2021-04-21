Bird believed to have cause Cache County fire, power outage

NEWTON, Utah (ABC4) – A grass fire believed to be caused by a bird in northern Utah caused power outages Tuesday evening.

Newton Fire says multiple units responded to the fire southeast of the Cache County town.

The fire had been burning for some time before it was reported, moving through a drainage north of the ignition point until it reached the railroad grade.

Crews began working the hot spots along the northern edge of the fire where it had turned west along the tracks, Newton Fire explains.

After crews drove the edge of the burn area and assessed the mop up required to extinguish smoldering railroad ties discarded along the grade, Newton Fire requested additional brush trucks and a tender.

Assisting crews then responded to help with mop up. The power company was also called in to shut off electricity to the area and assess damages to the poles.

Units were able to complete the mop-up of the area and crews say the size of the blaze is estimated at five acres.

Newton Fire reports the fire appears to have been caused by a large bird striking the power lines, which then fell into and ignited dry grass near an irrigation pump.