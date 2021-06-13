Biologists try to protect bats from deadly fungus in Utah

A Myotis Bat is caught by Utah Division of Natural Resources Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Utah biologists are working to protect bats from a fungus called White Nose Syndrome. It attacks the skin of the bats while they hibernate and wakes them. (Elle Cabrera /The Spectrum via AP)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Utah biologists are working to protect bats from a fungus called White Nose Syndrome.

The Spectrum reports it attacks the skin of the bats while they hibernate and wakes them. The bats attempt to clean off the fungus, and it gets on their ears and noses.

Myotis Bat caught by Utah Division of Natural Resources are surveyed Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Utah biologists are working to protect bats from a fungus called White Nose Syndrome. It attacks the skin of the bats while they hibernate and wakes them. (Elle Cabrera /The Spectrum via AP)

A Myotis Bat is caught by Utah Division of Natural Resources Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Utah biologists are working to protect bats from a fungus called White Nose Syndrome. It attacks the skin of the bats while they hibernate and wakes them. (Elle Cabrera /The Spectrum via AP)

A Myotis Bat is caught by Utah Division of Natural Resources Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Utah biologists are working to protect bats from a fungus called White Nose Syndrome. It attacks the skin of the bats while they hibernate and wakes them. (Elle Cabrera /The Spectrum via AP)

Myotis Bat caught by Utah Division of Natural Resources are surveyed Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Utah biologists are working to protect bats from a fungus called White Nose Syndrome. It attacks the skin of the bats while they hibernate and wakes them. (Elle Cabrera /The Spectrum via AP)

It has affected the U.S. and Canadian bat populations ever since. Utah is one of the few states currently unaffected.

To keep it that way the Division of Natural Resources surveys the local bats in rotation every three years. They catch bats in soft netting to take measurements and monitor the bat populations.