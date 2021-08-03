Bingham High students starting year online: Here’s why

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Students at Bingham High School will not be returning to classrooms right away to start the 2021-22 school year.

Instead, students will have to log on to virtual classes.

Bingham High is currently undergoing part of a six-year, $37,863,000 renovation project that was scheduled to be completed by August 16.

Less than two weeks out, officials with the Jordan School District say the project will not be done in time due to supply chain disruptions and shortages in materials like sheet metal. They also cite a pandemic-related labor shortage.

“The renovation project impacts 70% of classrooms upstairs and construction crews are working around the clock to complete the project. This is the first time in JSD history that a construction project has impacted the first day of in-person learning, with students beginning the year with two weeks of online learning instead,” the school district says in a Tuesday release.

Students are expected to return to in-person, face-to-face learning at Bingham High on Monday, August 30. School for Bingham High students starts on Monday, August 16.