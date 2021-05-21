Billie Eilish to make tour stop at Vivint Arena

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best album and best pop vocal album for “We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, best song and record for “Bad Guy” and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Vivint Arena’s latest concert announcement should be “Lovely.”

GRAMMY Award winner Billie Eilish will bring her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour to Salt Lake City on March 21, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 28, at noon on Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will kick off in February 2022 in North America before heading to Europe and the United Kingdom.

Billie Eilish’s tour is among the latest to be announced for Vivint Arena.

Country duo Dan + Shay recently announced an October 23, 2021, stop at the arena.

Others include comedian Jim GaffiganKane BrownAndrea Bocelli, and Eric Church.

Currently, Vivint Arena – and the Utah Jazz – are requiring all guests to wear masks.

