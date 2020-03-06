Bill to study hormonal medications used in transgender procedures for minors passes Utah House committee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A bill that would conduct a study of hormonal medications used in transgender procedures for minors, passed out of a House committee on Thursday.

The substitute version of House Bill 449, which passed unanimously out of the House Health and Human Services Committee, would “create a grant to study the use of certain medications used in transgender procedures for minors.”

Representative Brad Daw, R-Orem, originally proposed a ban on hormone therapy for transgender youth, but changed his mind, citing the need for more information.

“Before we rush in and ban something completely and maybe disrupt minors who are going through the treatment — which would probably be very problematic — let’s gather information,” the representative said during Thursday’s hearing.

Troy Williams, Executive Director of Equality Utah, was one of many who testified on Utah’s Capitol Hill during the hearing.

“We were worried because it was originally a ban on transgender medical care for youth. These bills have been popping up all over the country — Idaho, Florida, South Dakota and other states — and it creates fear.”

The executive director is not opposed to the substitute version of the bill, but says there are some concerns.

“Of course there’s still suspicion from our community that the study won’t be impartial, peer reviewed, or follow the scientific method. Some worry that a political agenda will determine the outcomes.”

The bill will now go to the House floor for consideration.

