Bill to make public transit free in Utah introduced as Free Fare February approaches

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In an effort led by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, fares on all Utah Transit Authority (UTA) services will be free for the month of February.

The effort is supported by local governments, partner government agencies and private businesses alike.

Fares will be free in February across the entire service area on all UTA bus and rail services, including Ski Bus, paratransit service, the Park City-SLC Connect, and UTA On Demand in southwestern Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City – Westside.

Free Fare February also comes at a time when there may be a turning point in UTA’s policies, as a bill has been introduced to the Utah State Legislature that if passed, will make all public transit in Utah free of charge.

The bill, as written, “prohibits a large public transit district from charging a fare to a passenger of a public transit service.”

The bill’s chief sponsor is Representative Joel K. Briscoe (D), who also serves as president of the Salt Lake City School Board.

Here is a link to the UTA’s schedules and maps.