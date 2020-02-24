Bill to help lower cost of insulin, other prescriptions cruises through committee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A bill that would help lower the cost of insulin and other prescription drugs cruised through the committee on Monday.

House Bill 272, sponsored by Representative Paul Ray, would require negotiated rebates for pharmacy benefit managers, or PBNs, to go back to the consumer.

Ray says those rebates for life-saving medication can be anywhere from 65-75 percent.

“They keep the money, they split it with the insurance company and the consumer pays full price for the medication, plus a little extra,” said Ray. “So, what this does- it takes that PBM portion of the rebate does not allow them to retain it and forces them to put that rebate back over to the consumer, therefore, driving down the cost of insulin.”

The bill overwhelmingly passed the House committee Monday morning with a 12-1 vote. It will now head to the full House for consideration.

