Bill to cap insulin copays at $30 passes Utah legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A bill designed to make insulin more affordable and more accessible passed the Utah legislature. House Bill 207, Insulin Access Amendments, overwhelming passed the Senate Tuesday.

H.B. 207, Insulin Access Amendments, passes its second reading in the Senate! pic.twitter.com/4vkil7Tark — Norm Thurston (@NormThurston) March 10, 2020

The bill, sponsored by Representative Norman Thurston (R-Provo), would create a co-pay cap of $30 per month per prescription. The proposal would also set up a bulk purchasing program that would drastically reduce the price for state employees and those without insurance.

To address barriers related to access, Thurston’s bill would increase the number of professions that can be licensed to prescribe insulin. Under the bill, pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and registered nurses would be able to prescribe the life-saving drug.

The bill is now off to Governor Herbert’s desk for consideration.

