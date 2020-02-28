Bill that would criminalize school threats passes Utah House

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A bill that would make threats against schools a crime is moving forward at the Utah State Capitol.
An amended version of House Bill 171 passed the House with unanimous support Thursday.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Andrew Stoddard (D-Sandy), released the following statement:
“I am grateful for the support of my colleagues in passing out this important bill. School threats cause a real problem to not only students, but to employees, first responders, and the families of all these people. I hope that the Senate will support this bill.”
The bill is now off to the Senate for its consideration.
You can track the bill here.
