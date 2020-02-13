Bill that mandates ‘respectful’ disposal of fetal remains passes Senate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A bill that would give women options on how to dispose of fetal remains has passed the Utah Senate. It would apply to women who have an abortion or miscarriage at a medical facility.

S.B. 67, sponsored by Senator Curtis Bramble, is also supported by Pro-Life Utah.

“It is very painful to lose a child — whether through miscarriage or abortion — and all of us deal with that pain in a different way,” said Mary Taylor, with Pro-Life Utah.

“For those women who that would make no difference, this bill makes no difference, but for those of us who would opt to treat those remains with respect and dignity, and have some determination in the final disposition, it makes a huge difference,” added Taylor.

The bill would mandate fetal remains not be disposed of with medical waste. Either the woman chooses cremation or burial, or the facility would be mandated to do it for her.

“We’re concerned that this bill is using those really personal experiences to further a certain ideological agenda,” said Lauren Simpson with Alliance for a Better Utah.

“If you don’t want your fetal tissue to be buried or cremated, that’s not a choice that you have,” added Simpson.

“We support any decision that a woman wants to make at such a really tender and personal time, but we just don’t think that these things should be a mandate,” she said.

“It’s sending a message that in Utah, all fetal tissue of any gestational age is treated like a grown human being, and our concern is this is really just a message bill and something that’s going to be used in future legal proceedings to try and overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Simpson.

Simpson calls it a message bill — part of a nationwide effort since the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Cavanaugh to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I sincerely hope that they are right that this is a chip in Roe V. Wade and that Roe v. Wade will fall. With all my heart, I hope that,” said Taylor.

“However, that is not the intent at the time. Right now, we are on the ground, dealing with women whose grief and sorrow and guilt and remorse are overwhelming,” added Taylor.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Greenville Wendy's workers fired after video of sink bath

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenville Wendy's workers fired after video of sink bath"

Oregon widower, 80, loses $200K in romance scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oregon widower, 80, loses $200K in romance scam"

Want to be an astronaut? NASA is hiring!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Want to be an astronaut? NASA is hiring!"

Keslowski dreams of racing with PB&J, Matthew McConaughey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keslowski dreams of racing with PB&J, Matthew McConaughey"

Countdown to Daytona 500: Media Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Daytona 500: Media Day"

New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking

Thumbnail for the video titled "New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss