Bill requiring a restricted person to surrender firearms passes out of committee

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A bill that provides a process for surrendering a firearm after an individual becomes a restricted person passed out of the House Committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 267 received a 10-1 favorable vote on Utah’s Capitol Hill.

If the bill passes and an individual becomes a restricted person upon conviction or plea in a criminal proceeding, the court presiding over the criminal proceeding shall order the individual to:

  • Surrender each firearm that the individual owns or possesses within:
    • 10 days after the day on which:
    • the court issues the order described in this subsection; or the restricted person is released from law enforcement custody, if the restricted person is held in law enforcement custody upon conviction or plea; or a time period designated by the court that is less than the 10-day time period, if the court finds the 10-day time period is insufficient to reasonably ensure the safety of the public.
  • Transfer ownership or possession of each firearm the restricted person owns or possesses
  • Sell or transfer each firearm owned by the restricted person to one or more of the following:
    • a licensed firearm dealer; a law enforcement agency; or an individual not cohabitating with the restricted person.
  • Transfer each firearm not owned, but in the possession of the restricted person to one or more of the following:
    • the owner of the firearm, if the owner of the firearm: does not cohabitate with the restricted person; or cohabitates with the restricted person and maintains the firearm at a secure location.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Andrew Stoddard, (D -Sandy), says the bill is a step in the right direction to help curb the amount of domestic violence-related homicides in Utah.

“I’m not jaded into thinking this bill will solve all of our firearm related deaths, but I think it’s absolutely a step in the right direction,” said the representative.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence is available 24/7:1-800-897-LINK (5465) or udvc.org

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss