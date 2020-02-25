Bill proposes taking away hunting and fishing licenses from ‘deadbeat’ parents

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Hunting and paying child support are two very different activities that will soon be tied together if House Bill 197 passes. Supporters say it’s a good way to get Utah’s so-called “deadbeat” parents to pay up.

Before sportsmen take aim at game or pull out a trout, they’ll first need to pay their child support, and Utah parents are about $400 million behind.

“There’s $399 million in arrears right now and about 83,000 cases,” Representative Karianne Lisonbee (R – Clearfield) told ABC4 News Monday. “And out of those 83,000 cases over 25 percent of them are people that hold a hunting or fishing license and are in arrears.”

That’s what inspired Rep. Lisonbee to sponsor House Bill 197 which will prohibit getting a hunting or fishing license if a parent is more than $2500 behind in child support payments even though it will take a bite out of the approximate $32 million the state makes on licenses annually and uses for wildlife conservation efforts.

Faith Heaton Jolley, is a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“We found there would be roughly 6,100 customers right now that would be impacted by this,” Heaton Jolley said. “So that would be you know, about $440,000 in revenue that we would lose after this bill.”

But Rep. Lisonbee says that loss would decrease every time a fisherman or hunter got back in compliance.

“They feel like as people come online and get their plans and get paying that those numbers will go down,” she said.



HB 197 has already passed the House and on Monday morning passed out of a Senate committee so the final hurdle is a full Senate vote.

“We are still in support of the bill because we feel like this is important,” Heaton Jolley said. “People should be taking care of children and we want to do what we can to help support these family ties.”

