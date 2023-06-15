OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Students from around the state competed for $5,000 in prizes at the Utah Civic Learning Collaborative Summer Showcase at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, June 14.

In a partnership with the Bill of Rights Institute, based out of Arlington, VA, UVU’s Center for Constitutional Studies, and Youthlinc, the UCLC hosted the first-ever state fair as part of a larger national contest by the institute.

Students from around the country entered the MyImpact Challenge. By working with local educators to get students involved, students were encouraged to define a problem in their community that through their participation with local governments and charities could be alleviated and provide a service that benefits their community.

The winner of the Utah fair was Skyline High School Junior, Audrey Su.

Audrey’s project, Title 1 Strings, brings together high school musicians and underprivileged children together to explore music education. She started Title 1 Strings in the fall of 2021 and established the first free after-school violin program at Lincoln Elementary. Audrey has recruited other high schoolers from Skyline and surrounding schools to help teach these free programs and has chapters in Salt Lake City, Davis County, and St. George.

Instruction, for now, includes Violin, Viola, Cello, and Clarinet. Audrey won $2,000 for her project on the Utah level and will move on to the Bill of Rights Institute’s MyImpact National Civics contest.

In addition to student presentations of projects, attendees were delighted to hear from speakers, including Robert Austin, Education Specialist, Utah State Board of Education, Matthew Brogdon, Sr. Director, Center for Constitutional Studies, Utah Valley University and Brittney Cummins, Senior Advisor of Education to Governor Spencer J. Cox. The Governor presented video remarks.

The national conference will be held virtually this year on June 30 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

If you would like to watch and learn more about what these enterprising youth are doing to make our communities a better place, you can find the conference on the Bill of Rights Institute website.