Bill that would make using your cellphone while driving a primary offense clears committee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A bill to make holding and using your cellphone as you drive a primary offense cleared the Utah committee this week.

HB101, sponsored by Rep Carol Moss (D-Holladay), introduced the in efforts to curve distracted driving injuries and fatalities across the state of Utah.

The bill only restricts the use of holding your cellphone, or any other hand-held communication device, such as an iPad or laptop, while driving. You would still be allowed to use voice response systems such as Siri as well as using your speaker or Bluetooth.

The bill also restricts the use of your device to send messages, text, take photos, record a video or using your email.

Violating this law would result in an infraction unless you injure someone which would then become a class B misdemeanor.

In Utah, it has been against the law to drive while using a handheld device since 2007. The bill would allow law enforcement to pull over drivers for violating this law where as in the past, it has only been a secondary offense and required being pulled over for another reason to receive a citation.

The bill has been heard before committees in previous years but was rejected each time. The bill now moves to the Senate and to be voted on sometime in March.

